Twenty-five Fijians graduate from army training in the UK

25 Fijian recruits have successfully graduated from the Pirbright Army training in the United Kingdom.

The Fijian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jovilisi Suveinakama, attended the Pirbright Army Training Regiment in Pirbright to attend the pass-off parade of soldiers from the more comprehensive Commonwealth member countries.

Suveinakama was met by the 1 ATR Regimental Commanding Officer, Lt Col Kelly, who later introduced him to the Inspecting Officer of the day, Major General Zac Stenning OBE.

The high commissioner acknowledged the recruits for their hard work and congratulated them on their achievement.

He later met with their families, some of whom had travelled from Fiji.

Suveinakama was also allowed by CO Lt Col Kelly to join her in inspecting the parade and an opportunity to speak with the recruits and wish them well in their new endeavours.