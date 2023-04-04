Tuna industry contributes $200 million to GDP

Tuna fish are displayed above. [File Photo]

The tuna industry currently contributes around 0.8% to the country’s gross domestic product, which is equivalent to $200 million.

While speaking during the tuna symposium in Suva today, Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu says the sector directly employs over 16,000 Fijians.

He says this includes around 1,677 crew members’ on-shore fishing vessels and over 2000 employees in the processing plant.

“Fiji is a leader in Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification; MSC-certified vessels can export to various international markets at a premium price, and Fiji has consistently secured MSC certification for over a decade, exporting 90% of Fijian tuna to the EU, Asia, and around the Pacific.”

Ravu says it is important to understand the fisheries outlook.



He says the 20-year National Development Plan commits to increased food production and supply of fisheries products.

It also allows partnership with the private sector in the diversification of export markets, trade facilitation, product research and development, infrastructure, and building a conducive operating environment for a vibrant fisheries sector.