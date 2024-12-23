TSLS urges students to submit results and offer letter

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says registration for the 2025 academic year opened on December 2nd, 2024.

The TSLS also says applicants who have already registered should upload their Year 13 examinations results and final offer letter from a preferred tertiary education institution, as the TSLS will not assess any application based on a provisional offer letter.

The TSLS says those who are yet to register should do so, as applications will close on January 31st, 2025.

TSLS is encouraging 2024 Year 13 students to register and apply at their earliest as some scholarships have quotas.

TSLS says once it is successfully completed and submitted, the application will move to the processing stage for an assessment against the relevant eligibility criteria.

The outcome of the application will be notified accordingly via the email used for registration and students can also check their application status on the TSLS Online Application Portal.

TSLS is urging students to make wise decisions when selecting their academic programmes by carefully considering the availability of job opportunities in the market.

For a detailed understanding of the eligibility criteria and comprehensive information on the various schemes available, applicants can refer to the publicly accessible 2025 Community Awareness Handbook on www.tsls.com.fj and TSLS social media pages.

For further details, students are urged to visit www.tsls.com.fj and any queries on the TSLS online application can be directed to [email protected].

Applicants without online access can visit TSLS offices in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Labasa to use self service kiosks.

Students can also email [email protected] or phone 8921240