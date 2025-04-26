Baby Pearls ready for three-day clash in Australia

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Baby Pearls are all set to kick start their Netball Queensland’s Ruby North competition campaign in Australia when the three-day competition gets underway tomorrow.

The 15-member side makes up mostly of local players, with only three overseas-based players in the team.

The competition is part of the Netball Queensland initiative aimed at providing elite netball opportunities for the finest athletes in the state’s central and northern regions.

Following this tour, 6 local based players will remain in Australia and undergo a 2-week High Performance Training Program.

Meanwhile, there will be a total of five teams participating.

