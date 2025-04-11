TSLS launches new platforms to streamline services

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Scheme has launched five new digital platforms and one framework aimed at streamlining services for sponsored and graduate students.

The launch took place last night and is expected to improve accessibility, efficiency, and convenience for TSLS recipients.

One of the key platforms launched is the Guarantor Clearance QR Code Kiosk System, which will be available at Fiji’s international airport.

The self-service system is designed especially for sponsored students and graduates returning to the country who face delays in delisting their guarantors.

With just one scan upon arrival, the system can resolve these issues within minutes, without the need for long queues and lengthy deliberations with authorities.

TSLS Chief Executive Officer Hasmukh Lal says he is optimistic about the initiative, adding that the new system is a much-needed solution to a longstanding challenge for students.

Among the other newly launched platforms is the Scholarship Data Intelligence Platform, which aims to support policy improvements, enhance data management, automate data collection, and provide valuable insights using artificial intelligence and chatbot technology.

Additionally, the TSLS mobile app—equipped with travel and bond clearance features—will make TSLS services more accessible.

It will also serve as a hub for mentorship, alumni networking, and bridging the gap between job seekers and graduates, addressing gaps in the labor market.

Other platforms launched include the Partner Tertiary Education Institution Portal, the Alumni and Employer Connect Framework, and an upgraded Alumni and Employers Connect Portal.

They will be available as of next week, Monday.

