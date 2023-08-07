TSLS framework for skilled workers

[File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service is working on employers connect framework to bridge the gap created by the migration of skilled workers.

According to TSLS Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal is hopeful the framework will provide solutions to employers who are looking for skilled workers.

Lal adds employers are willing to give part-time jobs to students.

“Under this framework, we are signing up with the employers and the students who are sponsored by TSLS. So the employers, with the migration of skilled workers that are happening, they are looking for skilled graduates.”

Lal says by joining the workforce on a part-time basis while studying, the students will be able to develop the right work attitude and ethics.