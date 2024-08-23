TRC aims to heal wounds of the past: Tubuna

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The gist of the formulation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to help those who have been violated to find healing and closure through full and genuine reconciliation with perpetrators

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna during a consultation with political parties yesterday afternoon at Bali Towers in Suva

Tubuna highlighted the main aim of the commission is to promote healing, reconciliation, forgiveness and trust to foster social cohesion and unity in the country.

Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair and Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran shared that this is intended to heal, and provide closure and answers from the past in hopes that future generations do not repeat the same mistakes.

Key issues raised in the consultation varied in areas of legal definitions within the draft and the need for fair definitions to ensure justice and accountability.

Questions were also raised on the credibility of the TRC process in building trust and ensuring transparency, especially for those processes aimed at healing historical wounds.

As well as the commission’s independence from the government in which discussion surrounded the importance of the commission to carry out its mandate without bias, ensuring all are voiced and hard and justice is pursued equitability.

The senior members of media organizations also attended a consultation on the draft of the legal framework for the establishment of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission and shared their insights on the draft provisions.