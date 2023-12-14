Tragedy strikes as teen drowns

[File Photo]

A 16-year-old boy has tragically passed away at the 12th Fiji Mission Pathfinders Camporee in Naravuka, Seaqaqa, Macuata.

Police have confirmed that the boy drowned while participating in a water activity.

His body was retrieved meters away from where he was last seen.

As the investigation continues, FBC News has gathered that the camporee, which attracted thousands of pathfinders from around the country and the region, will close earlier than expected.

We are attempting to contact organizers for comment.

More details will follow.