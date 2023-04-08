Tourism Ministry secure funding for code of conduct advocacy

The Ministry of Tourism is working to secure funding for a visit to communities and tourism operators in the coming fiscal year to advocate for the Code of Conduct for Tourism Providers.

According to Minister Viliame Gavoka, the Code of Conduct promotes ethics and conduct that will guide tourism operators, particularly when dealing with clients, other businesses, and host communities.

“The Code of Conduct guides dealings in protecting staff and visitors during emergencies, maintain integrity and professionalism in how we market ourselves, ensuring cultural and traditional protocols are observed in host communities and being conscious of the impacts on the environment.”

Gavoka says while this policy is not legally required to address the industry’s challenges, he says it sets a standard for what tourism operators can deliver.