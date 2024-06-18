News

Three individuals reported missing

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 18, 2024 6:22 am

[From left to right - Ashwaria Roselyn Kumar, Ashneel Narayan and Salanieta Viriviri

Three individuals have been reported missing in the last twenty-four hours.

In the Southern Division, 13-year-old Ashwaria Roselyn Kumar was reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station after she failed to return home last Sunday.

34-year-old Ashneel Narayan was reported missing at the Lami Police Station after he failed to return home last Friday.

In the Western Division, 18-year-old Salanieta Viriviri was last seen leaving Nakavu Village last Saturday and was reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these individuals, you can contact the Southern Division Command Center at 9905 529, the Western Division Command Center at 9905 457, or Crime Stoppers at 919.

