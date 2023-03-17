Thousands to go without water

The Water Authority of Fiji is unable to determine when full restoration of water will be made following today’s planned water shut-down for the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Thousands of residents between the corridor will be without water this afternoon, starting at 5pm.

WAF says it will be carrying out a planned water shutdown at the Waila Treatment Plant, which will disrupt supply in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Asked when Fijians can expect supply to be normal, WAF says there is no time frame.

Meanwhile, WAF says it is boosting its water carting fleet to provide relief to its customers.

Chief Customer Officer Sekove Uluinayau says water carting has already begun in some areas since Wednesday.



Uluinayau says additional water cart trucks will cover the Suva-Nausori area, and he urged customers to store sufficient amounts of water for at least two to three days in preparation for the planned water disruption.

The planned water shutdown at Waila Treatment Plant is for the second phase of replacement works for two 1.5 MVa temporary transformers.