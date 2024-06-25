Termite Taskforce to undertake termite baiting

The Termite Taskforce will assign a service provider to undertake the baiting of termites in affected houses, mainly in the Western Division.

This is part of efforts to control the infestation of the Asian Subterranean Termite.

The taskforce is headed by the Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna, and Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran.

Kiran emphasizes the importance of destroying underground colonies of AST, in order to ensure the effective management of infestation by termites.

“We have been actively working with BAF and private sector to try and get widely available baits and encourage homeowners, commercial property owners, schools and other properties that are affected to be actively and regularly baited to protect the properties and to help kill the colonies living underground to help eradicate the problem that has destroyed so many properties around Lautoka and has spread to the neighboring districts.”

Kiran says the taskforce is closely working with the Lautoka City Council on the disposal of infested materials, to help control the spread of the AST.

Yesterday, the government announced that two million dollars has been allocated for relief packages to assist individuals whose homes have suffered extensive damages by the Asian Subterranean Termite.

The Coalition Government allocated three million dollars for the Termite Control Assistance Programme in the 2023-2024 national budget, to help address the escalating challenges by posed by AST.