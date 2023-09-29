Temporary road closures planned for Rewa

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising members of the public that there will be a temporary road closure in some areas in Rewa this weekend.

In a statement, the FRA states that a temporary traffic management plan is set out for road closure on Sunday for major road upgrading works in Rewa.

According to the statement, the time of closure is from 9 am to 7pm and access will be given only to residents living with the closure and shop owners.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Motorists are urged to strictly adhere to the traffic management in place to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The areas set to be affected include the Kuku Road to Nadali, Vuci South, Wainibokasi Road and Nadali bypass.