Support pours in for Fiji

Foreign missions in the country have already stated they will be assisting the Fijian government in relief efforts post-Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This follows the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, mainly on Vanua Levu.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes, says they are on standby to assist as soon as it is requested.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr, says they will be supporting the government in relief efforts to affected communities.

The European Union has also stated that it will assist.

Head of Pacific Delegation for the EU, Sujiro Seam, says they stand ready to assist, like in the aftermath of TC Winston, in 2016 and TC Harold earlier this year.