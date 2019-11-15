Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Bua residents take shelter at school|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston|Koro villagers take shelter at school|Nalele village headman relies on lights|UNICEF says it’s ready to help|TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule|People say it’s very scary|TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua|Kadavu villagers take shelter|Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|Flooding expected to worsen in Rakiraki|90 FRA personnel on standby|Yasawa feels the impact of TC Yasa|Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain|Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa|Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Support pours in for Fiji

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 17, 2020 11:58 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Foreign missions in the country have already stated they will be assisting the Fijian government in relief efforts post-Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This follows the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, mainly on Vanua Levu.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes, says they are on standby to assist as soon as it is requested.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr, says they will be supporting the government in relief efforts to affected communities.

The European Union has also stated that it will assist.

Head of Pacific Delegation for the EU, Sujiro Seam, says they stand ready to assist, like in the aftermath of TC Winston, in 2016 and TC Harold earlier this year.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.