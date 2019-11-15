Home

TC Sarai causes minimum damages on Ono-i-Lau

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 30, 2019 11:56 am

Heavy rain and strong wind have eased in the Lau group since the last hour.

This was confirmed by Weather Officer Apolosi Natomi who is based at the Ono-i-Lau weather station.

Natomi says they experienced strong wind and heavy rain last night and earlier this morning.

He adds that villagers were well prepared in the approach of TC Sarai which did not make a direct impact.

Natomi says there were minimum damages on the island.

