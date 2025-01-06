Suva supermarket struck by robbery

[Photo: Supplied]

A robbery occurred at Food City Supermarket in Suva last Saturday morning, resulting in approximately $80,000 in damages.

According to supermarket owner, Nazeel Buksh, two individuals entered through the back door.

They then disabled the CCTV cameras, shut down the server, and broke into all the offices within the supermarket.

The robbers subsequently ripped open the safe containing the cash from Friday’s sales.

“They took away the cash and about $20,000 worth of cigarettes. The total damages, including the cigarettes, cash, and the damage to the camera system, are around $80,000.”

Buksh further stated that a complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the Totogo Police Station.

He added that although the suspects were wearing masks, they have been identified.

The supermarket is now awaiting the police to conduct their investigation.

The police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and are currently investigating the matter.