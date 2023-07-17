Success comes with sacrifice and perseverance; Taginaqali

Dairy Farming is not easy, but behind the hardships and challenges, there is success.

These are the sentiments of Emali Taginaqali from Serea village in Naitasiri, who is a member of the Naitasiri Women Dairy.

Taginaqali recalls her marriage being a turning point in her life, which led to the inception of dairy farming and says that dreams cannot be attained easily but overcoming challenges.

“I only knew about domestic chores. I did not know how to milk cows. I started cleaning the shed and then tried to milk cows, even though I am afraid of cows. Diary farming provides better education for our children, better house, we are able to meet all our obligations, whether its the Vanua, Church or from the Government.”

Taginaqali says that through dairy farming, they are able to meet all their obligations and support the family.

The lady farmer has encouraged women in dairy farming to break the barriers and fulfill their dreams and believes that success comes with sacrifice, perseverance, and the determination to succeed.