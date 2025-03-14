Subcommittee to investigate tender and procurement issues

A new subcommittee on public accounts has been formed to investigate unresolved issues in the Housing Authority’s special investigation report and a report on the procurement of goods and services.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko says that in October 2024, his predecessor Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu invoked Standing Order 20 to establish a sub-committee on public accounts.

The committee is to further investigate the unresolved issues that were identified by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

He says these issues were identified in the review of the Housing Authority’s special investigation on the allotments of lots and tender processes contained in Parliamentary Paper No. 141 of 2024, and the review of the special investigation report on procurement of goods and services, 52nd Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting, Parliamentary Paper No.142 of 2024.

The Speaker states that the subcommittee will specifically examine the findings of the two review reports and report back to the Speaker’s Office at the June 2035 seating of Parliament.

The subcommittee will comprise of Ratu Josaia Niudamu as Chairperson,

Joseph Nand, as Deputy Chairperson, Alipate Tuicolo, Taito Rokomatu, Ketan Lal, and Sanjay Kirpal.

The Speaker says the subcommittee will be issued its terms of reference after Parliament adjourns today.

