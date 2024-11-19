Study to combat online misinformation and hate speech

[Source: UNDP]

The United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office has announced a new study examining information pollution and hate speech in the region.

The research is part of the European Union-supported Pacific Digital Democracy Initiative, which works to strengthen digital rights and democratic values across Fiji, the Federated States of

Micronesia, Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

The study comes at a critical time when the Pacific Islands are experiencing unprecedented growth in digital connectivity through major investments in submarine cables and satellite technology.

While this digital expansion has dramatically improved internet access and connectivity, it has also created new challenges in managing online misinformation and hate speech.

Team leader of Effective Governance and Inclusive Growth, Rustam Pulatov says the research will help develop evidence-based strategies to combat information pollution while protecting democratic values.

The study will focus on identifying key factors and actors involved in the spread of misinformation and hate speech across these four Pacific Island countries.

This study is part of PDDI’s broader work to ensure Pacific Island nations can embrace digital transformation while maintaining strong democratic institutions and protecting human rights in the digital age.