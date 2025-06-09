Strong rape penalties already in place: Ratukalou

Fiji’s laws already provide strong penalties for rape, particularly when the victim is a child, and sentencing is guided by clear legal frameworks rather than arbitrary decisions.

This was highlighted by Divisional Manager for the Sexual Crimes Unit, Unaisi Ratukalou, who says rape, the most serious form of sexual abuse, is sentenced under set “tariffs” which guide the courts based on the circumstances of each case, including whether the victim is an adult or a child.

She says in cases involving child victims, offenders convicted of rape are typically sentenced to between 11 and 20 years in prison, while rape cases involving adult victims carry sentences ranging from 7 to 15 years.

Ratukalou says the maximum penalty for rape under the law is life imprisonment.

“So in case of children, why we say 11 to 20 and why it is higher than you would have heard from an adult, adult victim of rape, is because children are the future of this nation. Children are the most vulnerable. And in cases where that vulnerability is taken advantage of, the penalty for that must be severe.”

She adds that when sentencing offenders, the courts must carefully balance deterrence, preventing further offending, with rehabilitation, which allows convicted offenders the opportunity to reform, based on the facts of each case.

Ratukalou’s comments come amid ongoing public debate on whether penalties for sexual offences are strong enough to deter offenders.

