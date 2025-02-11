States acknowledging their importance

[ FilePhoto ]

These countries also stressed the need to avoid sustainability requirements creating trade barriers.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali highlighted the financial and technical challenges Pacific businesses face in meeting carbon reporting, traceability, and sustainable certification requirements.

Ali also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening intellectual property rights, including recent legislative reforms such as the Trade Marks Act, Patents Act, and Designs Act, and Fiji’s accession to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property.

A major milestone for Fiji’s trade relations with the EU was the Cabinet’s approval of the implementation of its Market Access Commitment under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Fiji has since coordinated with key agencies to facilitate tariff liberalisation and ensure businesses and MSMEs benefit fully from the Agreement.

Further discussions focused on exporting Kava to the EU, developing agricultural value chains, and joining the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Geographical Indications to protect and promote Pacific-origin products.

Fiji also updated its efforts to activate global sourcing for fisheries, working with the EU and regional partners to secure trade facilitation support.

The meeting also discussed ongoing trade capacity-building efforts, with Fiji requesting enhanced EU support in business awareness, technical assistance, and trade facilitation reforms.

The EU-Pacific Business Forum, scheduled for September 2025, was seen as an opportunity to strengthen commercial ties between the two regions.