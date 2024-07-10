Speaker cautions former FijiFirst MPs

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Speaker of Parliament today cautioned the 26 former FijiFirst members currently in parliament to refrain from further identifying themselves with something that has been deregistered by operation of law.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says clear directive has been given by Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa in regards to deregistration of FijiFirst.

The Speaker says he understands that it’s difficult to shed that identity of being a former FijiFirst Parliamentarian, but by operation of law, they are all now deemed to be independent, subject to the expiry of the appeal period on Monday (July 15th).

Article continues after advertisement

He says following the appeal period these MPs will know their stand better.

“But again, in between time, you would like to caution each and every one of you of the 26 Honourable Members, please refrain yourself from further identifying yourself with something has been deregistered by operation of law. Again, everything is still open for redress, should you seek redress, you have every right to do that, even the appeal period that we are now respecting.”

FijiFirst party was deregistered at the end last month.

Mataiciwa has de-registered FijiFirst in accordance with section 12(4) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, 2013 [“Act”].

FijiFirst was notified to amend its constitution to include provisions required under Schedule 2 of the Act however this was not done.