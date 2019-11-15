Six houses damaged in Daviqele, Kadavu

Six houses were damaged at Daviqele, in Nabukelevu Kadavu as Tropical Cyclone Sarai battered the island on Saturday.

Daviqele villager, Resina Koroi says roofs were blown way, kitchens and toilets as TC Sarai took four hours to move across the island.

Koroi says farms were also severely affected.

“Even now, we are still facing the strength of the wind but people are all out and about cleaning up. Getting rid of debris and all things that were lying in the village. Actually, there are no fatalities, so that is one thing that we thank God for and just that roofs were blown away and people are just going on with their daily lives now.”

Koroi says that villagers in Kadavu were well-prepared for the cyclone.

Meanwhile, a team of Disaster response team is currently in the village to undertake damage assessments.