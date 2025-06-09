Singh urges mentorship for youth this Maha Shiv Ratri

Increasing drug use among young people is a growing concern. Minister for Public Enterprises and Multi–Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh is urging religious leaders to act during Maha Shiv Ratri.

Singh shared that the sacred night dedicated to Lord Shiva should go beyond prayer.

He said it should also guide youth away from harmful influences.

The Minister explained that Maha Shiv Ratri reflects discipline, self-control, and renewal.

He adds that Lord Shiva’s teachings on inner strength and righteousness are vital for young people facing pressure and temptation.

Singh calls on spiritual leaders, parents and elders to take an active role during gatherings.

He pointed out that sermons, discussions and youth programs can highlight the dangers of drugs.

He adds that faith-based institutions play a key role in shaping character and building resilience.

Singh extends his greetings to the Indian community observing Maha Shiv Ratri. He encourages unity in guiding the next generation.

