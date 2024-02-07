Shaping inclusive disability policy for Fiji

[File Photo]

The National Council of Persons with Disabilities officially opened the Suva Consultation for the Draft National Policy on Persons with Disabilities today.

The consultation aims to create a comprehensive and effective national disability policy for Fiji through transparent and collaborative discussions considering all relevant perspectives.

Executive Director Lemeki Cagialau highlights some of the critical areas of the policy during the consultation.

“So there are about 12 areas we are discussing now but this can change when it comes to the final policy, this is the consultation we have different areas in terms of employment for person with disabilities, in terms of access of housing, in terms of the mobility device, in terms of support service, in terms of legislation and other areas, the services that is provided by the government whether it is accessible to person with disabilities or not”.

Nafi Bai, who also participated in the consultation, expects changes he would like to see in the disability sector.

“Changes we would also want to see as person with disabilities is to see that there are rights and also policies are made for person with disabilities, and one thing good about this consultation is we have person with disabilities from all aspects from impairments that are present in the room and also organizations”.

The Suva Consultation is a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities in Fiji.

The next consultation will be held in Levuka in the coming weeks.