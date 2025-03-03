Seruiratu urges government to turn talk into action

[File Photo - Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu]

Fiji’s economic and security concerns remain unaddressed, according to Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He said the absence of a clear strategy on job creation, inflation control and law enforcement was leaving Fijians vulnerable and uncertain about the country’s future.

Responding to the speech delivered by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the opening of the new parliamentary year, Seruiratu said the address failed to provide concrete solutions for economic recovery, national security and service delivery.

He pointed out that while the government continues to outline its commitments, there is little evidence of a structured plan to tackle inflation, rising cost of living, and job creation.

He questioned whether Fiji’s economic trajectory is on the right path, underlining that uncertainty in leadership and policy execution could weaken investor confidence and further strain struggling households.

Seruiratu also raised concerns about national security, noting the need for a stronger, well-equipped security sector capable of responding to domestic and external threats.

He pointed to recent incidents of lawlessness and cyber threats as indications that Fiji’s security framework requires urgent attention.

Additionally, he also highlighted shortcomings in essential services such as healthcare and education, calling for a more results-driven approach to governance.

The Opposition Leader urged the government to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical, measurable policies that bring real benefits to Fijians.

He states that the opposition will continue to hold the government accountable and push for policies that prioritize economic stability, security and quality service delivery.

