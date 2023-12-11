Seruiratu praises progress at COP28, calls for continued action

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu has expressed satisfaction with the progress made while highlighting the urgent need for ongoing efforts to address climate change.

Emphasizing the importance of sustained endeavors in mitigating climate change, Seruiratu underscored the significance of collaboration and shared responsibility to safeguard the interests of Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

Fiji’s former climate champion Inia Seruiratu pointed out the progress made in financing for loss and damage, a persistent agenda item for our nation.

“It’s not only loss and damage, it’s the need for funding in other areas. Adaptation funding, and the Global Climate Fund, are all critical areas for Fiji.”

Seruiratu also highlights the significance of continuity and consistency in addressing climate issues.

“We need to work with government on issues as such because this is about the safety, security, and survivability of our people now and in the long term. This is something we need to do for our children and future generations.”

Women Minister Lynda Tabuya who also took part in COP 28 echoed the call for action against the largest emitters of fossil fuels.