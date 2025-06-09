Seruiratu declares clean break from former FijiFirst leaders

[File Photo]

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has confirmed that his proposed political party will distance itself from Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other former leaders.

Responding to claims that Sayed-Khaiyum assisted in the formation of the proposed People First Party, Seruiratu says that is not true.

He says the new party has nothing to do with former leaders of the now deregistered FijiFirst.

“We have broken clean from that arrangement when we were deregistered, and they are not part of our party. If they form another party that is beyond us.”

Seruiratu adds that the People First Party will not accept applications from former leaders of their previous political party.

He also says he does not expect them to apply to join the proposed party.

