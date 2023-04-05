Seruiratu condemns violent attacks

Illustrated above is one of the incident relating violent attacks. [File Photo]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called for peace in light of increasing violent attacks.

Since yesterday, three videos have surfaced on social media of people attacking each other, with one of the suspects in an alleged attack being detained by police.

The former Minister for National Security condemns the attack.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to ensure that we live in a peaceful Fiji; we have a responsibility to one another.” “For us, that will always be a guiding factor, and we’ll always condemn these attacks against the vulnerable.”



Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Seruiratu says to achieve economic prosperity, there must be peace among citizens.

The Opposition Leader has also called for the protection of women, girls, and children.