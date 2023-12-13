SCC to monitor loiters around market areas

The Suva City Council is concerned about loitering in the municipal market and bus stand area of the Capital City.

SCC Chair Ritesh Singh while addressing market vendors at their Christmas Party yesterday called on them to take charge to address this growing concern.

He emphasizes that as the council plans to upgrade market infrastructure, it’s crucial for the vendors to play a leading role in protecting the market facilities.

“The market and the bus stand is that we have found that a lot of people are just loitering around the place. On this note, we will be redirecting our loitering officers again, we require the support from each one of you to improve this.”

He added, Market vendors are to ensure that all market areas be kept clean and that the safety and security of Market facilities rests in their hands.