SCC cracks down on bus stand mess

The Suva City Council is committed to maintaining cleanliness at the Suva Bus Stand.

SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa defended the decision to remove some stall vendors from the area, stating that they were not keeping the space tidy.

“Before, we didn’t know whether it was a bus stand, a marketplace, or a squatter area. Now, it’s clear—it’s a bus station.”

Boseiwaqa also acknowledged that SCC is aware of illegal activities, including drug sales in the area.

He adds that once rehabilitation is completed, new stalls will be set up, but they will be of a much higher standard than before.

Rehabilitation of the Suva bus stand begins today and will cost around one million dollars.

