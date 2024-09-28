Sai Prema and Red Cross partner to boost blood donations

[Photo: Supplied]

The Sai Prema Foundation and Fiji Red Cross Society have partnered to support the National Blood Bank and address the ongoing need for blood donations for critically ill patients.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo has announced the establishment of a Blood Donation Center at the Sai Prema Foundation.

She says this initiative will help provide vital support to underprivileged and needy communities across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tappoo also highlighted plans for a blood collection bus, which will enable blood drives in villages, towns and cities and ensuring broader access to donation services.

“Our Be a Hero project already conducts blood drives, however through this initiative we will be able to take it nationwide. In the longer term, through developing a blood processing center at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevni Children’s Hospital, we will be able to support the Ministry of Health in providing blood services to the people of Fiji.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Dr Tappoo says the new Blood Donation Center at the hospital will provide an accessible location for the public, as well as families and friends of children undergoing life-saving heart surgeries, to donate blood.

Fiji Red Cross Society Director General Ragigia Dawai adds that the partnership will help raise awareness about congenital heart disease and encourage blood donations, while also engaging volunteers across the country to support the cause.

“Today’s signing is a reminder of that importance, the importance of collaboration, importance of partnership particularly in times when resources are stretched and the needs of the vulnerable are great.”

Dawai says the potential introduction of a blood bus will allow them to reach more communities, ensuring that no one in need of life-saving blood is left behind.

She also thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued support of such initiatives from stakeholders.