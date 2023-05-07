Sabha looks forward to the Girmit conference

[File Photo]

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji’s Education Director, Kamlesh Arya says they are happy that the government has gazetted Girmit Day.

Arya says the Sabha will be part of the four-day event and the Girmit conference that will be held at the University of the South Pacific.

In the last Girmit committee meeting , I asked if the papers presented would be theoretical only, which is based on research or country-specific experiences, and I was assured by the Chairman of the conference committee that the conference would present bi-fold research, which is research papers and country-specific experiences.”

The Pro-chancellor of the University of Fiji adds the papers presented at the Girmit Conference should be authentic and must have a relation to other Girmit instances in other countries that went through the indenture system.

The Sabha is hopeful that this year’s Girmit Day celebrations will serve as a benchmark for the years to follow.

Arya adds if the celebration, theme, and conference are parallel, then we are giving our younger generation correct information on the essence of Girmitiyas.

The Girmit celebrations will be held at Albert Park in Suva from May 12th to the 15th.