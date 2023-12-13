Ruling on former SG next year

Sharvada Sharma

The ruling on the legal actions brought forth by former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma is set to be delivered by the Suva High Court next year.

Sharma took legal action against the President, the Judicial Services Commission, and the Attorney-General following his termination from the position in November last year.

In his application, Sharma contended that he was denied common law rights to natural justice.

The ruling will be delivered on January 16th next year.