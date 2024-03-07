Road contractors under spotlight

The Ministry of Infrastructure is cracking down on road maintenance contractors.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau reveals that certain contractors are neglecting important upgrades and focusing only on quick fixes for easy repairs.

Ro Filipe emphasizes that the Ministry is closely monitoring contractors to ensure they fulfil their obligations effectively.

“So I have asked FRA that we need to be more vigilant, in terms of the deliveries, deliverables of those and whether that’s the right way to do it.”

He highlights the necessity of implementing proactive measures, such as the proposed “pothole-free policy,” to prevent road conditions from deteriorating further.

The Infrastructure Ministry adds by holding contractors accountable and implementing preventive strategies, Fiji seeks to maintain the integrity of its road network.