RFMF to carry out job evaluation exercise

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has not carried out a job evaluation exercise in the last decade.

This was revealed by Captain Lepani Vaniqi, the Director of Finance and Logistics of the RFMF, when making submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Captain Vaniqi revealed that staffing issues are a concern within the military.

He stated that to address this, the RFMF plans to carry out a job evaluation exercise.

Captain Vaniqi says that the last job evaluation exercise was carried out in 2013.

He stressed that once the exercise is completed, the RFMF should be able to identify solutions to how it can retain its staff and fill up vacant positions.