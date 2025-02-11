RFMF prepared to support domestic security

[ FilePhoto ]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is always prepared to support national security, however, shifting focus from international peacekeeping to domestic security is a political decision.

RFMF Director Finance and Logistics Captain Lepani Vaniqi was responding to questions by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

He was asked whether Fiji should shift its military focus from international peacekeeping missions to domestic security.

Article continues after advertisement

Committee Member Alvick Maharaj questioned Fiji’s role in peacekeeping missions in light of the rising crime, drug offenses, and a growing mental health crisis.

“With recent development in terms of crime, drugs, right, which are at a height at the moment within Fiji. Would it be appropriate to use this money and use the military personnel who are actually going abroad to actually provide peace to other nations, right, to use these forces to help out police in combating what we are facing in our own country at the moment.”

RFMF Director Finance and Logistics Captain Lepani Vaniqi says the decision ultimately lies with the government.

“I think it is a political decision and the RFMF will be ready to be deployed where our government decides whether we cease operation internationally or to focus locally, but the RFMF has the respect and we fall for the Fiji police force and we know that they have the capabilities, the capacity and the competency to be able to solve the issue.”

According to UN, Fiji has sent more troops and police per capita to serve peacekeeping operations than any other country in the world.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link