Red Cross targets drowning prevention

The Fiji Red Cross Society is launching a crucial initiative to tackle the growing threat of water-related disasters in rural Fiji.

This program aims provide water safety training to 15 rural communities across the country.

This initiative aims to equip locals with life-saving skills to help them withstand floods and other emergencies.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior Disaster Management Coordinator Nete Logavatu says by focusing on water safety, the Fiji Red Cross hopes to reduce drowning incidents, especially in areas where there is limited access to swimming lessons and supervision.

“We’ll be focusing on 15 communities for our resilience program and also for our climate change program that we’ll be focusing on in the west. We’re looking at making sure that these are done throughout our programs in these target communities.”

Esther Malani, head coach of Orca Swim club, has voiced her support for the initiative.

She says drowning often occurs during floods and heavy rainfall, particularly among children who are drawn to play in water.

“Some of the drowning cases are because of flooding and heavy rain. Children always want to play in the water, especially during rain”

The Fiji Red Cross plans to integrate water safety into its broader resilience and climate change programs, particularly in the western regions of the country.

By empowering communities with water safety knowledge, the program aims to foster a culture of preparedness, reducing the risk of drowning and ensuring the safety of people of all ages.

Through this program, the Fiji Red Cross hopes to make a significant impact in safeguarding vulnerable populations against water-related disasters.