RBF organizes financial market awareness

The Reserve Bank of Fiji. [File Photo]

Individuals from the local financial market recently got a chance to learn more about money and bond markets, as well as portfolio management techniques.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji, in collaboration with Gilt Investments Pty Ltd, Australia, held a training and capacity-building workshop on the issue.

The event was facilitated by a team of experienced investment consultants and was attended by 25 participants from various local financial institutions.

The workshop provided an opportunity for market participants to upskill their knowledge on fixed income products, in particular, the characteristics of the primary and secondary fixed income markets.

The event also provided a platform for the participants to collaborate and exchange ideas on the different fixed income products and services.

The RBF says it will continue to support specialized technical capacity building events and platforms to encourage knowledge sharing amongst industry players.