Rapid HIV test kits rolled out in Vanuabalavu

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health has launched rapid HIV screening through Point of Care Test (POCT) kits at Lomaloma Subdivisional Hospital, significantly boosting early detection efforts in Vanuabalavu and surrounding islands.

The POCT kits deliver results within minutes, allowing for quicker diagnosis and more efficient linkage to care and treatment.

The service is aimed at increasing testing rates and reducing stigma around HIV.

Article continues after advertisement

Peer Educator Balagita Naulu is encouraging people, especially youths, to make use of the confidential testing service.

She adds that early detection greatly improves health outcomes as the testing process is confidential, simple, and accessible to all.

According to the Ministry of Health, the initiative is part of a broader effort to promote community-based health services in remote areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.