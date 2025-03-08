Ram to join FSC Board of Directors

Adrian Sunil Parshu Ram is expected to be appointed as the Board of Directors for the Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd.

Ram has been nominated to the FSC board by the Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, with the concurrence of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

His nomination follows the resignation of Atil Narayan, who has served on the FSC board for the past five years.

Ram brings extensive experience in law, accounting, and business management to the FSC board.

Singh expressed confidence Ram’s extensive will greatly contribute to the board’s efforts in strengthening the sugar industry.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to outgoing Director, Narayan, who resigned due to personal commitments, for his dedication and service to the sugar industry.

