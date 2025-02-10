Rabuka thanks Fijian Diaspora in the US

[Source: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fijian Diasporas worldwide are an integral part of Fiji’s national identity.

He made the comments during his ‘talanoa’ session with the members of the Fijian diaspora in Santa Rosa, California.

Rabuka acknowledged the tremendous contributions of Fijians overseas, in strengthening Fiji’s economy through remittances.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting its citizen’s worldwide and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve services for Fijians living abroad.

The four-hour gathering provided an opportunity for Rabuka to highlight key national developments at home.

He took the opportunity to also inform the diaspora about the Coalition Government’s plans for the next two years.

Additionally, the PM also addressed the much-talked about issue of deportation.

While acknowledging the sovereign rights of the United States, he expressed his appeal for compassion toward Fijians who may have overstayed their immigration or work permits but have otherwise abided by the law.

The interactive session allowed those present to raise issues particularly on immigration, and investment opportunities, FNPF membership, bank accounts and transfers, land development and consular services.

