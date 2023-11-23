Rabuka challenges US and China to pursue global peace

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he challenged the United States of America and China to promote global peace.

Speaking in Parliament, Rabuka says he made the approach during his recent attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in the US.

Rabuka revealed that he encouraged the two leaders to work together.

He says the two superpowers have been at loggerheads involving trade, climate change, and Taiwan.

“That was before I challenged him and President Biden to get together again and talk about peace in the world. I said that when everybody was listening, they all smiled with hope.”

Rabuka says Fiji’s well-defended profile as a peacemaker elevates its impact on the global stage.

“We may be small; we may not have the power to influence the economies of the world, but we enjoy a profile in international peacekeeping.”

The US and China have had complex bilateral relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1949.

Fiji shares diplomatic ties with both of these superpowers.