Ra villagers trained to boost aquaculture

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries / Facebook]

A group of over 20 villagers from Ra have been certified as trained aquaculture fish farmers, which marks a major step toward boosting local livelihoods and economic development in the province.

The training, held in Nabalabala Village in the Saivou district as it is the first of its kind in the area and part of the Ministry of Fisheries wider efforts to position aquaculture as a driver of growth.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, says aquaculture is a key emerging sector that can uplift communities and contribute to Fiji’s GDP.

Ra Province has recorded rising participation in the Ministry’s Food Security Program, with 22 farmers now approved for assistance in 2024–2025, nearly four times the number supported just two years ago.

Bainivalu says the trend shows growing local ownership of resources and increasing demand for sustainable, income-generating opportunities in rural areas.

