PSC chair calls for innovation and excellence

Public Service Commission Chair, Luke Rokovada has challenged permanent secretaries to embrace innovation and lead the public service to new heights of excellence.

Speaking at the 2024 Permanent Secretary Retreat today, Rokovada highlighted the critical role of the public service in delivering essential services to Fijians

Rokovada says the retreat, themed “Navigating the Future, Innovation, and the Next Generation,” is a platform for senior public servants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and reflect on their leadership roles.

“The public service is the engine room of government and it is our responsibility to ensure the effective functioning of government through the implementation of policies and the delivery of essential services to our citizens across the country. In the face of evolving challenges, be it economic, social or technological, we must remain agile and forward thinking.”

Rokovada also highlighted the establishment of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

He says the facility will be set up in consultation with local training institutions, including universities, who will determine the best operating modality.

Rokovada says the institute will focus on delivery of high-quality learning programs targeted to the needs of the civil service and broader public sector workforce.

The PSC Chair adds that the institute will be a learning organization separate from the civil service and the primary purpose will be to provide high-quality, future-focused learning to ensure the civil service has a skilled and experienced workforce to build a strong future for Fiji.