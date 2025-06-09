President urges 1987, 2000, 2006 voices to speak

[File Photo]

Those directly affected by Fiji’s past political upheavals are being urged to step forward and take part in the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Opening the 2026 session of Parliament, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu made a direct appeal to individuals who lived through the events of 1987, 2000, and 2006 to share their experiences.

He says their voices are critical to national healing and unity.

“I encourage our national leaders and all citizens, including those who lived through the events of 1987, 2000, and 2006, to participate in this process, whether publicly or in camera. Their participation will contribute meaningfully to truth and reconciliation.”

The President says the Commission must be inclusive, transparent, and grounded in truth to succeed.

“For this process to succeed, it must be inclusive, transparent, and grounded in truth, supported by community engagement and public awareness to ensure all voices are heard.”

He adds that confronting difficult chapters of the country’s history with honesty and courage will help strengthen reconciliation and build lasting social cohesion for future generations.

