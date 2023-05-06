President holds bilateral meeting with Singapore counterpart

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji looks forward to working with Singapore to addressing climate change and the impacts on the communities.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this during a bilateral meeting with the President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob in London earlier today.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu and the Official Secretary Kiti Temo were also present during the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

The President acknowledged Singapore for their support in providing training opportunities for civil servants and other related programmes.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In response, President Yacob congratulated Fiji on a successful Pacific Islands Forum Chairmanship.

She highlighted that as small island states, Singapore and Fiji share many common interests and work well together at international fora.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Yacob stated that Singapore looks forward to being an active and constructive dialogue partner of the Pacific Islands Forum.