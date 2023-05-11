PRB wants quota from HA

Housing Authority of Fiji

The Public Rental Board says they want the Housing Authority of Fiji to give them a quota on any development they do.

Public Rental Board Chief Executive, Isikeli Navuda says over 6,000 families are on their waiting list and it is a struggle to build new housing to meet the demands.

He says they want the Housing Authority to assist by looking into the plight of these families.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the completed developments by Housing Authority we get a quota out of that and we will ask Housing Authority if they can give us that, lets say 20-50 or whatever the numbers, allow those who have sufficient income to move into those so that they do not only rent but they now own their own homes.”

Navuda says if families purchase properties made by the Housing Authority, they can use their rent money to make the payments.