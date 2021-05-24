Home

Politics

SODELPA to lose three sitting MP’s

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 12:44 pm
MP Inosi Kuridrani (From Left), MP Jese Saukuru, MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has confirmed that three more sitting Members of Parliament will not be contesting under the Party banner in the upcoming General Election.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru confirmed the three are Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Inosi Kuridrani and Jese Saukuru.

Duru adds that some of them had mentioned that they were waiting for their constituency to decide their fate.

Article continues after advertisement

The Party however remains confident that it will be able to contest this year’s election.

The exodus in SODELPA began with former leader Sitiveni Rabuka after he lost his position to Viliame Gavoka.

Former member Lynda Tabuya then left the Party to join Rabuka and his newly established People’s Alliance.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has not determined whether he will contest under SODELPA in this year’s election.

When approached by FBC News, the Tui Ca’au says he will make his decision when the time is right.

The Party GS says it’s most likely that Ratu Naiqama and his son, Dr Antonio Lalabalavu will both be leaving SODELPA.

