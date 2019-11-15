SODELPA faction meets to brief Saneem

One group of SODELPA members have this morning met with Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem.

This group, which met at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, comprises of sitting MPs, Ro Teimumu Kepa and Lynda Tabuya.

This morning a group led by acting General Secretary, Emele Duituturaga and Tanya Waqanika informed Saneem its list of people who were elected on Saturday.

This includes acting President, Vijay Singh as Acting President, Ratu Jone Lesuma and Gina Pareti Rawalai as acting Vice Presidents Emele Duituturaga as acting General Secretary.

Duituturaga, Tanya Waqanika and Ratu Jone Lesuma met with Saneem.

There is still no word on when the group, which met at Kshatriya Hall will submit its list to Saneem.

This group had elected Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu Acting President, Ratu Luke Ratuvuki as acting Vice President while Adi Litia Qionibaravi was appointed as acting General Secretary.

FBC News is trying to speak to Adi Litia on when she will file with Registrar of Political Parties.